nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Insider Joseph A. Ruzynski Sells 2,500 Shares

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

nVent Electric stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $66.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.78.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on nVent Electric

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.