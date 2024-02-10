Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.31.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.