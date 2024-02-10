Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Orchid Island Capital Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.81. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.81.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -175.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 127,724 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,054.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 272.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,005.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 145,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 132,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

