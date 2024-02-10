Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.
Orchid Island Capital Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.81. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.81.
Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -175.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
