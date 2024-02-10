O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $1,170.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,056.44.

ORLY stock opened at $1,025.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $795.74 and a 1 year high of $1,074.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $981.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $954.42.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $6,582,124. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 15,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

