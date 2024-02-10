Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) PT Lowered to $3.00 at HC Wainwright

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 189.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 3.3 %

OESX stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $33.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Orion Energy Systems

In related news, insider Scott A. Green acquired 53,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 830,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,655.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,086 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

