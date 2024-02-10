Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised Oscar Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.40.

OSCR opened at $17.68 on Friday. Oscar Health has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 28.95% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $245,036.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 548,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,682.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 390,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $2,779,683.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $408,097.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $245,036.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 548,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,682.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,227 shares of company stock worth $3,161,751 over the last three months. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,127,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,397,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,528 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,149,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,688,000 after acquiring an additional 383,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth $47,480,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

