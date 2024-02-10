Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

PLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.89, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06.

In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,219,877 shares of company stock valued at $24,960,001. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

