Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Ryan D. Taylor Sells 120,000 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.89, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.66.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,052,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,395,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,414,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.