Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Ryan D. Taylor Sells 150,000 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 270.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $25.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

