Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.1% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parker Financial LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $188.85 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.90 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The company has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.72.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

