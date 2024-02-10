Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at KeyCorp

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PATK. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.29.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $110.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.71. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $63.57 and a 1-year high of $112.11.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $781.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $24,445,261. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $24,445,261. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $745,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,315,923.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,762,805 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 21.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

