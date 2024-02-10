Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $190.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAYC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $190.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.88. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,799,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,503,592,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,423,000 after acquiring an additional 801,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,056,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,153,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,480,000 after acquiring an additional 58,218 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

