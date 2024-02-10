PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $8,639,000. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.8% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 27,070.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $60.21. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

