Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s previous close.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

PFGC opened at $71.72 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.32 and a one year high of $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average is $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

