Phil Horlock Sells 17,438 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) CEO Phil Horlock sold 17,438 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $575,454.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,793,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phil Horlock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Phil Horlock sold 75,000 shares of Blue Bird stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,000.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Phil Horlock sold 50,000 shares of Blue Bird stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Phil Horlock sold 40,000 shares of Blue Bird stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of Blue Bird stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $779,100.00.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $983.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $33.22.

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $302.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 425.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at $15,977,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,177,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth $12,504,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 294.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 710,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,975,000 after buying an additional 530,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 783.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 439,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 389,459 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Blue Bird currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

