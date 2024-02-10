Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $145.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.94. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $149.52.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.