Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.3% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,084 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,396,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $188.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.90 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.18.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

