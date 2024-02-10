Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,794 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 201.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Photronics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the second quarter worth $83,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

