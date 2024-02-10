Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.25% and a negative return on equity of 98.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
