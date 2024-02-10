Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.25% and a negative return on equity of 98.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. CM Management LLC grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 649,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 305.7% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 20,609,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529,543 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.