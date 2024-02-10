Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Roth Mkm from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.52.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $36.85 on Friday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of -614.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,987 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Pinterest by 332.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 48,172 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Pinterest by 1,059.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 78,330 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,982,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,387,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 493,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 228,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

