Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.52.

Pinterest Stock Down 9.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinterest stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -614.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,987. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pinterest by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 262.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $187,614,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,229,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,982,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

