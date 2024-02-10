Pinterest’s (PINS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pinterest from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.52.

Pinterest stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,737 shares of company stock worth $2,826,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 198,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

