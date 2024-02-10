Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 99.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLNT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.69.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $84.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

