Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.26

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.26 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 3.66 ($0.05). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 3.73 ($0.05), with a volume of 37,816 shares traded.

Plant Health Care Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of £12.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plant Health Care

In related news, insider James Ede-Golightly bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,072.08). 55.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Plant Health Care

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the yield and quality of crops, such as corn, soybeans, sugar cane, citrus, and rice, as well as fruits and vegetables.

Featured Articles

