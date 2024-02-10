PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stake Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG stock opened at $139.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.91. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

