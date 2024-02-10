Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $62.91, but opened at $65.63. Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares last traded at $63.48, with a volume of 2,979 shares traded.
The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.23.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
