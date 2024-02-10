Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 11,698 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Alkermes by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Alkermes by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alkermes by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
Alkermes Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on ALKS
Alkermes Profile
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alkermes
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.