Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 11,698 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Alkermes by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Alkermes by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alkermes by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

