Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,246 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam increased its position in Block by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Block by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Block by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha bought 23,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.97 per share, with a total value of $1,194,380.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 540,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,556,726.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:SQ opened at $66.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.58. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $83.08.

A number of research firms have commented on SQ. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Block in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

