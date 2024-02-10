Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.61). Calavo Growers had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $241.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

