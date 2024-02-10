Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marcus were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,881,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,906,000 after buying an additional 34,584 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 37,519 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCS. B. Riley lowered their price target on Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The Marcus Co. has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $18.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $452.20 million, a P/E ratio of 237.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

