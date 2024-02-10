Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,265 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,564,000 after buying an additional 282,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 24.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,262,000 after acquiring an additional 247,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,575,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,036,000 after purchasing an additional 155,855 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 502,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after purchasing an additional 85,792 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Arch Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Arch Resources stock opened at $168.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.71. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.42 and a 12-month high of $187.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.81 and its 200 day moving average is $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $875,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $875,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $26,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,885 shares of company stock worth $2,285,925. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.