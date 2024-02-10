Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $175.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.56 and a 12-month high of $176.34.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
