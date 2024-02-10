Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,789 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in American Vanguard by 477.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other American Vanguard news, insider Ulrich Trogele bought 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $49,999.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 184,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,354.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,503 shares of company stock valued at $128,604. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AVD opened at $10.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.16 million, a PE ratio of 65.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. American Vanguard had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $149.52 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

