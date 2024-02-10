Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Clearfield by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clearfield by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Clearfield by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Clearfield by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLFD opened at $29.71 on Friday. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.03 million, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Clearfield’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLFD shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

