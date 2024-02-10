Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,305 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,003 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184,642.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,711,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,656,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696,340 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.4% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,059,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.7% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 24,213,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121,351 shares during the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEVA stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. HSBC started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

