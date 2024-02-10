Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 104,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CWAN opened at $19.34 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -175.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Souvik Das sold 30,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $601,054.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,588 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,854 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

