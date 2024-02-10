Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after buying an additional 525,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,446,000 after buying an additional 170,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after buying an additional 184,921 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,550,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,649,000 after buying an additional 271,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,494,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,739,000 after buying an additional 104,071 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $115,645.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,803.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,769.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,108 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $115,645.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,486 shares in the company, valued at $463,803.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,106 shares of company stock valued at $480,868. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACAD opened at $26.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 0.45. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $33.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

