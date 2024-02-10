Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,243,924,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in TC Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,924,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,411,027,000 after purchasing an additional 461,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $668,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103,785 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,367,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $782,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

