Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,045,147 Shares of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,045,147 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sonder were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sonder by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,558,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sonder by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,607,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377,927 shares during the last quarter. Greylock 15 GP LLC bought a new position in Sonder during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,507,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sonder by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,103,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 111,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonder by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 140,516 shares during the last quarter. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonder Price Performance

Shares of SOND stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30. Sonder Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $29.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sonder ( NASDAQ:SOND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.75) by ($2.11). The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.12 million.

In other Sonder news, CAO Adam Bowen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonder in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Sonder Profile

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

