Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,186 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of PAHC opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $468.59 million, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $16.52.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

