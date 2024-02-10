Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,131 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,131 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 327.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

TBI stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $411.67 million, a PE ratio of -82.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

