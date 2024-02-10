ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 221,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,523,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 387,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $174.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $503.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $178.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

