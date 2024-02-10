Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Lowered by Analyst

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for TransDigm Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $8.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.78. The consensus estimate for TransDigm Group’s current full-year earnings is $30.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s FY2026 earnings at $37.74 EPS.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,080.07.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE TDG opened at $1,119.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $686.46 and a 12-month high of $1,155.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,031.22 and its 200-day moving average is $935.31.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.