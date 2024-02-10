Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Lowered by Analyst

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on B. Truist Financial increased their price target on Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of B opened at $35.07 on Friday. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 470.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

