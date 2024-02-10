Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Reduced by Wedbush

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skyline Champion in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skyline Champion’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

SKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $81.20 on Thursday. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $81.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average of $66.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 2.56.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,381,154. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 83.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,054,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,488,000 after acquiring an additional 935,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 26.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,445,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,535,000 after acquiring an additional 721,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth $29,368,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after acquiring an additional 335,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 106.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 601,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,353,000 after acquiring an additional 310,065 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

