Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Price Performance

PDS stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average of $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $73.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PDS. StockNews.com cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PDS

About Precision Drilling

(Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.