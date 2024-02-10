Quantbot Technologies LP Has $260,000 Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,674,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 533.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of ACA opened at $83.57 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $55.47 and a one year high of $84.21. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

