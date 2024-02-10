Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 40.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

MCRI stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.25 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

