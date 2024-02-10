Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) was down 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 173,775 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 48,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QUIS shares. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.80 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$0.88.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUIS
Quisitive Technology Solutions Price Performance
About Quisitive Technology Solutions
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Quisitive Technology Solutions
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- How to Invest in Social Media
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.