Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) was down 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 173,775 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 48,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QUIS shares. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.80 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$0.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

