Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Increased to $151.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $132.00 to $151.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker's stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.86.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $175.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.79. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $175.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 451.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

